JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The obituaries for Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings have been released following their tragic deaths over the weekend on the I-10 South Frontage Road in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to State Police, the teens were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled.

They exited the vehicle, police said, and were standing in the roadway while being assisted by a family member when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler struck them.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured and impairment is not suspected, police said,

A visitation for Adams will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings.

Visitation will continue Thursday June 23 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 10:00 a.m.

Services for Vidrine will be held Wednesday, June 22 at the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 11:30 a.m.