JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — A shooting in Jennings has resulted in an 18-year-old being hospitalized, authorities said.

Officers with the Jennings Police Department responded to shots fired on GC Chaney Street after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police found shell casings a block south on Smith Street where they set up a crime scene.

Police said a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest was taken to a local hospital. The 18-year-old male was grazed but is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says this is the fifth shooting in Jennings in five weeks and he believes they are connected. He says there has been an increase in patrol on the South Side area as officers continue to investigate the shootings.

We will have updates as information becomes available. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the tip line at 337-275-9002.