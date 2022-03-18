JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested on drug charges on Thursday after he was seen riding a bike armed with a rifle, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Morris Savoie, 39, of Jennings, is charged with possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule III (suboxone), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and contempt of court warrant.

JDPSO deputies got a call of a suspicious male riding a bicycle southbound on Louisiana Highway 26 armed with a rifle. Deputies located Savoie on LA 26 north of LA 102.

When deputies made contact with him, they saw a silver rifle lying on the ground near him. They also found a hatchet in his pants, and a container with methamphetamine inside it in his pants pocket. Deputies also found suboxone in a green bag nearby.