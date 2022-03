JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) –A man was hit in the chin by a bullet fragment late Sunday in Jennings.

Police say the victim was outside approximately a block away when gunfire erupted in the 1300 block of West Street.

Chief Danny Semmes said the incident happened during a possible gunfight between groups of people.

He said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, Semmes said.