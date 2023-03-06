JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after he was found with meth and a runaway juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).
Timothy Eugene Alred, 34, was charged with possession of schedule two narcotics and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to JDPSO.
JDPSO said that on March 5, deputies responded to the area of Hwy 101 and Frontage Rd. in Lacassine in reference to a missing person.
According to authorities, Lake Charles Police had reported that a runaway juvenile was possibly in the area and a witness said that she saw the juvenile and an adult walking towards the interstate around 5:50 a.m.
Deputies then checked surveillance video from a convenience store and saw the reported runaway with Alred.
JDPSO said that deputies then located the runaway and Alred walking on South Frontage Road near Hoke Road. During a pat down, deputies located a substance believed to be methamphetamine in Alred’s pocket.
JDPSO said that the juvenile was released to their parents and Alred was booked into the parish jail.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.