JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after he was found with meth and a runaway juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Timothy Eugene Alred, 34, was charged with possession of schedule two narcotics and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that on March 5, deputies responded to the area of Hwy 101 and Frontage Rd. in Lacassine in reference to a missing person.

According to authorities, Lake Charles Police had reported that a runaway juvenile was possibly in the area and a witness said that she saw the juvenile and an adult walking towards the interstate around 5:50 a.m.

Deputies then checked surveillance video from a convenience store and saw the reported runaway with Alred.

JDPSO said that deputies then located the runaway and Alred walking on South Frontage Road near Hoke Road. During a pat down, deputies located a substance believed to be methamphetamine in Alred’s pocket.

JDPSO said that the juvenile was released to their parents and Alred was booked into the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.