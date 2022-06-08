JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jennings Police have confirmed that one person has been charged in connection with a fight that took place last month at the Jerry Simmons Stadium.

Police say it happened during the Jennings High School graduation ceremonies on May 18.

Officers responded to a large fight break out and on scene came into contact with several bystanders who were injured when trying to evacuate the area.

Multiple suspects were identified in this incident and arrest warrants were obtained, police said.

On June 4, police said, a patrol officer observed one of the identified suspects at a home on S. Broadway and made contact.

Sherman Gant, 26 was taken into custody without incident, police said, and booked in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on simple battery, terrorizing and a contempt of court warrant.

Further arrest are expected.