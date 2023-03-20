JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– In Jeff Davis Parish an 18-wheeler was shot at in an act of road rage.

Commander Rambi Cormier with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received calls about shots coming from a vehicle near Welsh. He said deputies were able to track the suspect in Jennings near I-10.

“Deputies were able to locate suspect vehicle and Jennings, Louisiana and conducted a traffic stop. That led to investigation that detectives also got involved with and led to the arrest of Montero Gates of Jackson, Mississippi,” Cormier said.

Monterio Gates, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Cormier said Gates fired shots from a vehicle hitting an 18-wheeler with two passengers and five animals in it. He said no injuries were reported and it is not known why gates fired the shots other than possible road rage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s varying stories about what happened in what sequence these things happen but it appears to be a road rage incident which led to gunfire,” Cormier said.

Cormier said road rage is dangerous and never worth the risk of getting in an altercation.

“You know, just call 911 you know, get away from the vehicle that you have an issue with or coming into town or stop on the side of interstate we’ll get a deputy to you but it’s never a good idea to start escalating situation,” Cormier said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and wants to warn drivers about the dangers of road rage.