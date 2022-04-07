WELSH, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man is facing charges after he abandoned a stolen truck and was found walking in traffic on I-10 near Welsh, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Matthew Kay, 24, of Lake Charles, is facing the following charges: two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of illegal carrying of a firearm, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

JDPSO deputies were dispatched to I-10 westbound near milepost 55 on Wednesday, April 6. A truck abandoned on the roadway nearby was confirmed to be stolen out of Winnsboro, La.

Welsh Police helped locate Kay walking in the road and took him back to the stolen vehicle. During the investigation, deputies found two stolen firearms and a laptop stolen from the Franklin School Board.