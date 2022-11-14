JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly using a knife to keep his wife from leaving, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Sebastian Lynn Hanks, 29, was charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and simple criminal damage to property.

According to JDPSO, on Nov. 11 deputies responded to a complaint that Hanks and his wife were involved in an argument and that Hanks was holding a knife.

Witnesses stated that Hanks tried to keep his wife from leaving with the child. He also punctured a tire on her vehicle with the knife he assaulted her with, JDPSO said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.