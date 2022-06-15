JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana moving company employee has been arrested after allegedly stealing and pawning items he stole from a solider moving out of his home to an army base in North Carolina.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles was arrested Tuesday and booked into the parish jail with no bond for his involvement in the theft of items from a residence on January 03, 2019.

Joseph and two others were hired to pack up and move the contents of a residence on Maverick Street in Iowa, La. for a soldier assigned to Ft. Bragg, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

He did not say what items were stolen and the value of those items.

Ivey said detectives recovered some of the items that had been pawned by Joseph and his co-workers.