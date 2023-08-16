JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Motorists on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish may experience delays today and tomorrow, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD has announced a Moving Lane Closure to conduct herbicide spray application operation along I-10 eastbound and westbound between MP 44 to MP 66/ US 165 to the Acadia Parish line starting on Aug. 16. Weather permitting, this moving operation will take two days to complete.

This operation is necessary to the spray the inside median and outside shoulders, including the cable barrier pads and guardrail pads along I-10 between US 165 and Acadia Parish line, DOTD said.

DOTD reminds you to please drive with caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For more information call 511, visit 511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.