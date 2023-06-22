LAKE ARTHUR, La (KLFY) — In Jefferson Davis Parish a twenty-year-old ban on pit bulls is being reconsidered in Lake Arthur. Members of the council say conditions have changed since the ban was first put in place.

First put in place in 2004, the ban made it illegal to own a pit bull simply by identifying the breed by its features. Councilwoman Debbie Abshire-Sonnier says things have changed since the ordinance was first created.

“Since then, it has become extremely difficult to identify pit bulls without DNA.”

The councilwoman says people were able to determine if a dog was a pit bull just by looking at it, but because it has been cross bred so much, DNA testing is necessary. DNA testing would be an expense the town would pay whenever police were called to investigate a dog.

“I understand the difficulty in identifying. It’s been cross bred so much you cannot identify these without a DNA (test) and that’s an expense,” said councilwoman Abshire-Sonnier.

She says in addition to the pit bull ban, a leash law is in place as people are more concerned with violent dogs roaming free than with pit bulls. Abshire-Sonnier says if the ban is reversed, the town will rely on the leash law that’s currently enforced.

“The town has another ordinance in place that identifies dogs by their behavior and not their features.”

A decision on repealing the pit bull ban will be made at next month’s council meeting.