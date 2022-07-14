LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Arthur woman was arrested for the 10th time this week for drugs charges, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Kacie Lynn Meaux, 37, of Lake Arthur, was arrested on charges of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS in the presence of minors, possession of firearms with CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on two outstanding warrants. Her bond was set at $30,000.

JDPSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies executed a search warrant at Meaux’s home, finding “methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a semi-auto pistol, along with US currency and drug paraphernalia used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics.”