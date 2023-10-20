LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — Residents of Lake Arthur will be without water service Monday afternoon due to repairs, officials said.
Repairs to a fire hydrant at the corner of Fourth Street and Calcasieu Street will cause the town’s water supply to be “of questionable microbiological quality,” according to a news release.
The water will be shut off starting at noon on Monday, and a boil advisory will take effect immediately upon its return. The shutoff is expected to last several hours.
What do I need to do in a boil advisory?
- Bring your water to a full rolling boil for one minute.
- Allow the water to cool before use. Cooling may take up to 30 minutes, so prepare ahead.
- Boil your water for all cooking, washing, brushing teeth, and drinking, including washing foods and for use in baby formulas. Boil tap water even if it is filtered, as most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.
- Turn off automatic ice makers
- Replace water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated, including carbon filters.
- If you don’t like the taste of boiled water, you can try adding a pinch of salt, letting the water stand for a few hours or pouring the cooled boiled water back and forth from one clean glass or container into another to add air to the water, according to the CDC.
