LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44. Parsley also goes by Justin Kelly. Parsley’s last contact with his family was at the end of August.

Parsley is 5’08” and approximately 260 pounds. He drives a Ford Mustang with a black stripe.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Justin Parsley is asked to contact Lake Arthur Police Department at 337-774-2411.