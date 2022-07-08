LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5.

Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.

Authorities are warning willing contributors about this scam. There is only one verified Venmo account accepting donations towards Joseph Tezeno’s services.

The QR scan for that account is provided on the featured picture attached to this story.