JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Arthur man was cited by LDWF for multiple deer hunting violations.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, enforcement agents cited Clay J. Hebert, 22, on the following violations:

Hunting deer during a closed season (Possible $900 to $950 fine, up to 120 days in jail)

Violating outlaw quadrupeds night hunting regulations (Possible $250 to $500 fine, up to 90 days in jail)

Hunting deer during illegal hours (Possible $900 to $950 fine, up to 120 days in jail)

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (Possible $1,000 fine, six months in jail)

Hunting without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses ($350 fine for each offense)

Agents were investigating Hebert after discovering he illegally harvested a six point deer at night and two hogs on the night of Jan. 29 and morning hours of Jan. 30. When questioned, Hebert admitted to agents that he shot the six-point deer at night with a .30 caliber rifle in the Thornwell area. Hebert also had two juveniles with him at the time.

Hebert could also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.