LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY)– Lake Arthur Elementary will have early dismissal at 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, according to Jeff Davis Parish School Board Superintendent John Hall.
Hall said the dismissal is due to a water outage.
