JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Kaplan man has been arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on sex crime charges involving a juvenile.

Benny Roy Freeman Jr., 19, was arrested on warrants for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Freeman was arrested Tuesday after deputies were dispatched to a local residence in reference to indecent behavior with a juvenile complaint, Ivey said.

He said the victim’s mother told deputies that her 15-year-old reportedly had sex with two people who were 17 and 19 and that the incidents allegedly occurred between July 10-15, according to the complaint.

Freeman was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail where he is currently being held without bond.