JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings woman was killed Sunday night in a crash in Jeff Davis Parish, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Chelsey E. Benoit of Jennings.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of La. Hwy 26 and Hillias Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Police said a 2014 GMC pickup truck, driven by 65-year-old Jeffery L. Meche of Jennings, was traveling north on La. 26. At the same time, a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Benoit, was traveling south on La. 26. For unknown reasons, Meche crossed over into the southbound lane of travel and struck the Envoy head-on, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Benoit was transported to an area hospital where she later died. Meche sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to a Lafayette area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Benoit and will be submitted for analysis. A toxicology sample from Meche is pending. This crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists Louisiana law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of preventable death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2023.