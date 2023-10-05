BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man faces multiple felony charges related to a fraud scheme that cost Louisiana taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegitimate income tax refunds, authorities said.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Revenue say Anthony Larance Candler, Sr., submitted more than 200 fraudulent state income tax returns on behalf of clients in 2020 and 2021 claiming deductions for more than $400,000 in fabricated business expenses.

Authorities said Candler’s clients told investigators they did not provide Candler with any documentation for those claims, and that he submitted the returns without their knowledge.

Candler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sept. 29 on charges of Filing or Maintaining False Public Records, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Computer Fraud, officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bond details were not released.