JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jennings Police say they’ve seen an increase in gun violence over the last few weeks. Recently, one of the shootings led to the death of a 25-year-old man.

For the past two months, the increase in gun violence in Jennings has resulted in seven shootings. According to Chief Danny Semmes, the department has increased patrol throughout the city.

“We patrol heavily since the shooting at Marcus Cain Park. We’ve enhanced patrols throughout the city,” said Chief Semmes.

Despite the increased patrol, Jennings residents are concerned for their safety. 25-year-old Deontrae Edwards was shot and killed on Thursday, and his mother, Raven Neal, says people are afraid to go outside because of the gun violence.

“Enough is enough. They’re going around and terrorizing the city. They have old people scared to sit in their yard,” Neal said.

Chief Semmes says his department is working diligently to investigate the shootings. He believes they may be related and stem from gang activity, but the department is having trouble getting information from the public.

“We’re having problems with people not wanting to come forward for fear of retaliation,” Semmes explained. “They’re extremely concerned. They’re scared and we’re having a problem getting information which we need to prosecute the case.”

Chief Semmes encourages anyone with information regarding the shootings to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500 or the Anonymous Hotline at 337-275-8188.