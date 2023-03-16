JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings resident wanted for several drug charges has been arrested after being found hiding under a bed, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Daniel Rister, 30, of Jennings, who was wanted for possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV, and possession of legend drug, was arrested on March 15, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that on March 15, deputies responded to 924 West Plaquemine Street in Jennings to serve a warrant on Rister.

Deputies obtained consent to search the residence from the owner and found Rister in a bedroom. JDPSO said that Rister was hiding under the bed and refused to exit.

Deputies were then able to get Rister from under the bed and make an arrest, JDPSO.

Rister was transported and booked into the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.