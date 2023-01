JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Jasmine D. St. Germain, 14, ran away from her home on Jan. 14, JPD said.

Courtesy of JPD

According to JPD, there is no clothing description at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (337) 821-5513