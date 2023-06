JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man in the Jennings area.

According to Jennings Police, Robert “Andy” West, 55, was last seen in the Jennings area on a bike. He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and carrying a large, military style, backpack.

Anyone with information about West’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500 (ext. 500) or the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002.