JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile who ran away from his residence Sunday morning.

Albert Davis III, 16, was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans with a brown wash and white Jordan’s with light blue trim, according to JPD.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact JPD at 337-821-5513 ext.500.

More details will be shared when made available.