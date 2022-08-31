JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — At Lafayette General, a Jennings man is recovering from being shot in the face on Monday.

Jonah Landry, 21, was shot at a house on Madison street in Jennings, and investigators said there were four other people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Arriving in critical condition, doctors attempt to remove the bullet while his family continues to hope for the best.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes stated, “All indications from the victim at the hospital was that it was an accident. We’re still treating this as a criminal act based upon the information we received.”

Jonah’s mother, Regella Landry, said this is one of the hardest things she’s ever had to deal with in terms of seeing her child like this. “As a single mother, it’s killing me to have to see this happen to my child.”

She said Jonah is recovering but the doctors were unable to fix his left eye, and they might not be able to save the right eye.

Landry said Jonah has to go through plastic surgery to get a facial reconstruction and will have a trach put in once he is no longer sedated. She said when a nurse called her to update her on Jonah, she was told he responded a little bit when a nurse asked him a question.

Landry said at the moment all she and her family can do is hope and pray for the best and take it day by day.