JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work.

On Nov. 10, Hoyt Lejeune was on his way to work when he was struck in a drive by shooting on Hwy 26 just south of Plaquemine St. in Jennings.

Jennings police arrested and charged Wayne Anthony Wyble with attempted first-degree murder and flight from an officer in connection with the shooting.

Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back before he was taken to a nearby hospital. His brother Zachary Lejeune said Hoyt had internal damage to his organs and he has a lodged bullet in his spine.

“One of the bullets entered and severed his spine, the other bullet that entered in ricocheted inside his body,” stated Zachary.

Hoyt is paralyzed from the waist down and since the shooting, he’s had multiple surgeries to repair the injuries.

Lejeune’s brother Zachary said he never imagined something like this happening hitting so close to home, especially during a time a like this. He said his brother and sister-in-law just purchased a home less than six months ago and with a tragedy like this, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“It’s just very bad timing. They just bought and moved into their home and then this tragedy took place,” said Zachary.

Zachary said his brother is strong and will pull through for his wife and three boys. He said Hoyt is a hard-working family man who loves the outdoors, fishing, and playing the game with his sons.

It’s been reported Hoyt is in ICU in critical but stable condition. His brother says he’s awake, responding, and has a long road to recovery.

“He’s up and responding to us and we were able to talk to him. So, he’s alive and well, it’s just that it’s going to be a long recovery ahead of us,” Zachary said.

Zachary said the support his brother and family has received during this tragic time has been amazing and overwhelming. He said his family is usually quick to respond and help others in need and now being on the receiving end is a blessing.

“It’s definitely a blessing to see how many people that you don’t even know who live down the street that are willing to cook a meal for my sister-in-law,” stated Zachary.

For more information on donating to Hoyt and his family, his gofundme link can be found here.