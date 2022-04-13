John Hargrave, Jr. (Courtesy Jennings Police)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jennings Police (JPD) have cited a man for cruelty to animals after a complaint led officers to a seriously malnourished dog on his property.

John Hargrave, Jr., 40, could face upgraded charges of aggravated cruelty to animals if the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office decides to pursue charges, according to JPD’s Facebook page. Hargrave was arrested and cited.

On Sunday, April 10, officers responded to an animal complaint and found a black Labrador retriever “in need of medical attention.” The dog was unable to stand or walk on its own. Animal control officials confiscated the dog, which was immediately brought to a local veterinarian. The dog has received multiple blood transfusions, among other medical treatments, and remains in veterinary care as of this morning.