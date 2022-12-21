JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man was arrested Wednesday in relation to juvenile pornography charges.

Logan Crochet, 22, of Jennings, was arrested by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21 on one count of pornography involving juveniles.

An investigation began in Sept. when Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff deputies received a tip that a video containing child pornography had been uploaded on to Instagram and forwarded to another user account, on or about June 5.

The video is one minute and three seconds in duration and shows a male and a juvenile female recorded in a sex act, according to police.

Deputies got a search warrant to identify the IP account and location of the subscriber to the account. Deputies were then able to identify Crochet as a suspect.

Crochet was arrested and booked following a warrant.