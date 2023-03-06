JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill dogs and chasing them with a knife, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).
JDPSO said that Jagger Dane Smith, 29, of Jennings, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal trespass
- Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
- Aggravated cruelty to animals (two counts)
- Resisting an officer with force or violence
On March 5, deputies were dispatched to 2064 Jeff Davis Academy Rd Lot 14 in reference to a man with a knife threatening to kill dogs in the area, JDPSO said.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with Smith who admitted that he was chasing dogs in the neighborhood while carrying a fixed-bladed knife, according to JDPSO.
JDPSO also said that witnesses reported that Smith picked up a dog, threw it down on the ground, and that they had heard the dog yelping.
Smith also had a verbal altercation with witnesses who reported seeing Smith grab a black and white dog by the neck from inside a residence and slam it onto the ground, according to JDPSO.
