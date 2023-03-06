JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill dogs and chasing them with a knife, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

JDPSO said that Jagger Dane Smith, 29, of Jennings, was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal trespass

Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Aggravated cruelty to animals (two counts)

Resisting an officer with force or violence

On March 5, deputies were dispatched to 2064 Jeff Davis Academy Rd Lot 14 in reference to a man with a knife threatening to kill dogs in the area, JDPSO said.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with Smith who admitted that he was chasing dogs in the neighborhood while carrying a fixed-bladed knife, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO also said that witnesses reported that Smith picked up a dog, threw it down on the ground, and that they had heard the dog yelping.

Smith also had a verbal altercation with witnesses who reported seeing Smith grab a black and white dog by the neck from inside a residence and slam it onto the ground, according to JDPSO.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.