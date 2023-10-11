JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Jennings man was arrested after his failure to stop at Elton Road and West Plaquemine Street early Wednesday morning resulted in a police pursuit, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said after Frederick Kelvin Mixon, 41, of Jennings did not stop at Elton Road and West Plaquemine Street, they tried to make a traffic stop, but his vehicle accelerated south on North Doyle street. Mixon’s vehicle drove away from police until it reached a residence located at 5094 South Cutting Avenue.

Police then engaged in a brief chase on foot with Mixon, which later led to his capture and arrest.

Mixon is being charged with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, four counts of stop signs yield signs and 32:64 speeding, according to JDPSO. He is also in custody for Dallas Texas police on outstanding warrant for robbery.