JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jeff Davis Parish.

Stormey Batiste, 27, of Jennings, was arrested by Jeff Davis Sheriff Detectives, Patrol Deputies with assistance of Louisiana State Police.

Detectives detained Batiste and then executed a search warrant on their residence where they located two pounds and 14 ounces of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags used for the packaging and the sell of illegal narcotics.

Police also found Batiste sleeping with three firearms; a 1 AM-15 rifle, 1Glock 42 .380, and 1 Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun, which was reported stolen out of Welsh.

Batiste was booked on charges for Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm with CDS, and Possession of a stolen firearm.

Batiste has previous arrests for Possession of Schedule I narcotics in 2015.