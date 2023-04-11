JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office searched a residence where they located narcotics and arrested a man.

After obtaining a search warrant, police arrested Charles Woods, 33, once they found narcotics in his residence.

Woods, two adults, and two juveniles, ages two and five, were in the residence when police executed the warrant.

Police found a plastic bag of pills identified as Schedule II Hydrocodone and a purple grinder.

Woods was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges of possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor along with his two outstanding warrants for Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl).