JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Jennings residence where multiple narcotics were found.

Cornelius Beroid, 42, of Jennings, was arrested by The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office after his residence were searched.

Upon arrival, Detectives located Beroid along with two juveniles ages 11 and five inside the residence.

Detectives located approximately:

1.4 ounces of a pink powder substance believed to be fentanyl

8.3 grams of a white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine

12 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine

1.1 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana

numerous items used in the weighing, packaging, and distribution of illegal narcotics believed to be drug paraphernalia

approximately $1,104.00 is US Currency

Beroid was booked in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on the charges of 3 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS II, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Minors along with two outstanding warrants for Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl).