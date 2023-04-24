JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly driving into a neighbor’s yard and trying to hit a woman, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Garland Orillian Deshazow, 62, of Jennings, was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and simple criminal damage to property, JDPSO said.

Authorities said that on April 22, deputies were dispatched to Grand Marais Road in Jennings in reference to a disturbance. JDPSO said that the complainant reported that a neighbor, identified as Deshazow, attempted to run her over with his truck.

Through statements and physical evidence, it was determined that Deshazow had driven into the complainant’s yard, damaging a flower bed and a tree near where she was standing, JDPSO said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deshazow was booked into the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.