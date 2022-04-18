JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man ended up behind bars after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he stabbed a man at a bar early Easter Sunday morning.

Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, faces a charge of aggravated battery.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said West allegedly stabbed the man at a var on La. 102 north of Jennings at around 2 a.m. and was found at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning walking on the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. No condition was given.