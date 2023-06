JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings man was arrested on sexual battery charges.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say in late May they responded to a call in reference to a sexual battery. Deputies say the caller said the suspect, Kenneth Foreman, 55 had committed the crime against a juvenile while they were sleeping. After an investigation, Foreman was arrested 6 days later.

He was booked into the parish jail on 1 count of sexual battery.