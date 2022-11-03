JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A student at Jennings High was arrested on terrorizing charges stemming from threats made in October.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Chris Ivey, on Oct. 10, school resource deputies were notified that a threatening note had been found at Jennings High School. Faculty found the note and reported it to deputies around 9:30 am. School faculty and deputies made a threat assessment and determined there was no threat at the time and continued the investigation.

A student was identified as the one who wrote the note threatening to shoot up the school. The student’s parent/guardian was notified. Detectives obtained statements and reviewed video footage of the school areas where the threatening note was found.

The juvenile student was arrested Wednesday and charged with terrorizing. The student has been released to a guardian. School officials and law enforcement are taking a zero tolerance stand on these type pranks by students and others. “There have been several fake active shooter threats in Louisiana and other states recently. The pranks cause disruption in schools and divert law enforcement from other necessary duties. The safety of the students and faculty are foremost in the minds of the deputies that work at the schools every day. Stunts and practical jokes of hurting people will be dealt with seriously and perpetrators will be punished,” says Sheriff Ivey.

Additional arrests are expected.