JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A new type of counterfeit money is starting to circulate in Acadiana.

Towards the end of her shift, a receptionist with Jennings Animal Hospital noticed something was off with the $100 bill a client used to pay with earlier in the day.

“I knew the lettering was way off, so I flipped it over to the back and noticed there was more. It didn’t feel right. Then the hologram was not there, and the security devices were not there,” said the receptionist.

She told her boss Cindy Cheramie, the co-owner of the Jennings Animal Hospital, about what she noticed and immediately reported the issue to the police. Cheramie says police were not familiar with this style of counterfeit money.

“I checked several places,” said Cheramie. “They have never seen it in the area. The police did an investigation on it and took the bill.”

According to other reports, there have been cases of these bills surfacing all over the country. The bills feature Chinese lettering on the front and back. Cheramie says she did research on the bill to find out where it could have come from.

“According to Coin World, the Chinese are training their bank tellers with this money, it is not supposed to be for regular circulation.”

From this experience, Cheramie hopes this story can be a message to all business owners in the area to be able to know the signs of counterfeit money.

The following are a few tips to detect fake money: