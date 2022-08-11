JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) is asking the public for help to find a wanted fugitive who was allegedly present in the molestation of a juvenile.

Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, of Lake Arthur, La. is wanted on charges of molestation of a juvenile, cruelty of a juvenile, and failure to report certain felonies.

According to the JDPSO, detectives began investigating a complaint of the molestation of a juvenile on April 11. In reference to that incident, Colby Manuel was arrested on warrants on August 10.

With any information on Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel’s location, please contact the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.

Photo courtesy of Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.