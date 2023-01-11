JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.

On Jan. 10, Jeff Davis detectives and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant 1327 West Street, Jennings and arrested Carl Sinegal, 50, of Lake Arthur.

When police approached the residence, many people ran out of the house.

Police found Sinegal in a truck parked in front of the residence where he was found with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Sinegal was booked into the parish jail on possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Police searched the residence and located approximately 120 Fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, 2 white pills identified as hydrocodone, 2 firearms with extended magazines, and $170 US currency.

Police also have a search warrant for Deontrae Edwards aka; (Tugg ) who is wanted on outstanding warrants for Distribution of CDS 2.