LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A school bookkeeper has been arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for stealing nearly $10,000, authorities said.

Shawntele Marie Simon, 44, who was listed as a bookkeeper for Lake Arthur High School on the school’s website, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of theft of between $5,000 and $25,000 and malfeasance in office, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officals said Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s detectives met with administrators of the Jefferson Davis Parish School system Sept. 6 to investigate the complaint of theft which involved a former school employee. Detectives learned that Simon had been late with normal accounting paperwork and had not closed out the books for the 2022-23 school year until later in the summer.

An audit of the school financial records found discrepancies in bank deposit amounts, that cash donations were not deposited, and that there were no records of any deposit of gate or concessions for any sporting event during the summer. At the time of the report, a total of $9,200 was discovered to be missing during the audit.

Simon was booked into the parish jail on Monday. Jail records show she is being held without bond.