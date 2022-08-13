JEFFERSON DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – A single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 resulting in one dead, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Antonio Williams Vega, 71, of Midland, TX, was killed August 13 on I-10 in Jefferson Davis Parish when he failed to maneuver a curve onto the exit ramp, according to LSP. Vega was driving a 1997 Peterbilt.

Vega sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

LSP suspects that speed may be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from Vega and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, stated police.