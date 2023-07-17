JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Schools in Jefferson Davis Parish were awarded the Stronger Connections Grant to create single point entries and ensure a safer environments.

Superintendent John Hall says safety is a huge priority for the school board, so they are thankful for the opportunity.

“An umbrella over everything that we emphasize is safety and I think that’s where we have excelled,” said Hall.

Jennings High School and Fenton Elementary are currently working to get the new safety additions. Hall explained that officials look into every aspect on how to make schools safer for students and staff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Every time we look at something, whether it’s a program, whether it’s budgeting, whether its a construction project; we look at safety first and how we can implement safety features into everything we do,” said Hall.

The grant allows the parish to use over $500,000 to create vestibules, fencing and other safety upgrades that will force visitors to enter the schools through a single entry point. Upgrades at Jennings High School and Fenton Elementary will be completed by the time school starts this academic year.

In addition to the safety vestibules, another safety measure Hall would like to add is weapon detectors.

“That’s part of that safety grant that we’re going to ask for. We’re not there yet, but that’s something in the future that we’re going to add to the front of all of our schools,” Hall explained.