JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two female students at Jennings High School have been charged with battery of a school teacher.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident unfolded Thursday after a fight on campus.

A 14-year-old student was issued a misdemeanor summons and released to her mother, while a 17-year-old student was taken into custody on campus and transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was then issued a misdemeanor summons for battery of a schoolteacher and released to her guardian.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation is ongoing, sheriff officials said.