JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly crashing a truck into a barn and trying to hit people, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Kristy Ann Wilson, 43, faces the following charges:

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Aggravated assault

Resisting an officer

Possession of CDS II

Taking contraband into penal facility (bag of methamphetamine found during search)

According to JDPSO, deputies responded to 27134 Kings Farm Road around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, in reference to a report that Wilson was acting erratically and trying to hit people.

Once authorities arrived, Wilson was found walking barefoot on the road.

The complainant told authorities that Wilson was on some type of drug. They also had cell phone video of Wilson crashing a truck into another vehicle and a barn, JDPSO said.

Wilson was then arrested and booked into the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.