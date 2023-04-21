JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) is asking for assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a recent burglary.

JDPSO said that on April 17, authorities began investigating a burglary at a home on Hwy 382 in Welsh where two vehicles were reported burglarized.

According to JDPSO, two weapons and a purse were taken from the vehicles.

The suspect below is wanted for questioning in the burglary and unauthorized use of access cards and credit cards. JDPSO said that the suspect withdrew cash from an ATM at a Chevron station in Lake Charles.

Courtesy of JDPSO

On April 19, the suspect also attempted to make a purchase using the stolen cards at a Jennings Dollar General.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JDPSO at (337) 821-2106.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.