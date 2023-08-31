JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Peter LeBlanc said it’s an honor to drive children for the Jeff Davis Parish School System, but it’s an even greater honor to be able to do it for the past 50 years.

“What I can see, a lot of kids today need a lot of help, and if I can take them and put a smile on their face in the morning, it makes my day,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said he started driving in 1974 after his father, who also drove school bus retired.

“My dad was retiring,” LeBlanc said. “He had drove for thirty-eight and half years, and this fella come and offer me the job back then.”

Peter said while driving school bus, he also farmed for 45 years but ultimately his love for driving is what lasted. He said he initially thought he would retire after driving the standard 30 years.

“Well, I figured I was going to make my thirty years and I was going to just retire you know,” LeBlanc said. “You max out really at 30 years. Well, I hit 30 years, and I was still young.”

LeBlanc said as long as he is in good health, he will continue driving another year.

“I says doc if you have any doubt on me driving the bus, we carry the most precious cargo we have, you put me in ‘X’ because I couldn’t live with myself if I hurt these kids,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said he loves picking up and dropping off kids because it allows him to share the love they need. People like Jason Jagneaux at Hathaway High said what LeBlanc is doing is remarkable.

“Can you name somebody that’s been driving for even 20 years?” Jagneaux said. “You know to get that far to start the year I was born and continue driving until today, that’s really remarkable.”

LeBlanc said one of the best things about driving is being able to watch generations of families ride his bus. He said even his grandchildren and great-grandchildren ride it.

One of his grandchildren, Davin Seilhan said he’s proud, and it’s a unique experience having his grandfather drive for his school.

“Honestly for me, it’s been a unique experience my whole entire life having friends throughout my grade talking about how this is their favorite bus drive, how some of the friends wish they could ride his bus their route and they just really like him as a well-respected person,” Seilhan said.

LeBlanc said he’s going to continue driving until his doctor tells him he’s no longer able to do it.