JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kinder man who has been reported missing.

Sheriff deputies, area first responders and local fire district personnel are searching for Morris Williams, 21, of 27489 La. 383, Kinder, near Village Cemetery Road. Williams is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pajamas and possibly a brown jacket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

His mother reported when she woke this morning the door was open, and Morris was not home. If anyone has information, please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, at (337) 821-2100.